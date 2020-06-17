Goats are Madison Parks's newest hires

A herd of goats is helping Madison Parks with its conservation efforts.

An unusual-looking group of helping hands, the 40 goats grazing at Acewood Conservation Park stopped passersby on their tracks.

“This is not a common city sight,” Nura Capriglione said. “I think it’s really fun for kids to see farm animals that they don’t have access to when they live in the city.”

The herd traveled from Greenside Park to Acewood, with plans to stop at Turville Point Conservation Park in the fall. All are locations with invasive species that prevent native plants from growing and require removal, according to conservation resource supervisor Paul Quinlan.

“We kind of looked around and was like, ‘What do we do next?’” Quinlan explained. “’Spray this with gallons and gallons and gallons of chemicals?’ You can’t really burn it. It’s not the right kind of habitat, so we set on goats.”

Goats can eat leaves off weeds like honeysuckle and buckthorn. Quinlan said goats can even eat garlic mustard seeds, which over time can slow the spread of the species. In turn, the diet is good for the goats. “It’s healthy. They love anything woody,” he said.

Madison Parks is also benefiting from extra marketing help.

“Parks has a newsletter and a website, but we don’t have a lot of capacity to reach out and engage the community about conservation,” Quinlan said. “This has been an excellent way to do that, raise the profile of the conservation parks and let people understand what it is we’re doing here.”

According to Quinlan, the goats will remain at Acewood Park for the rest of the week but will return in July.