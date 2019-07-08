Goats help restore vanishing Beloit prairies by eating invasive plants

An environmental group in Beloit called in a special work crew to help restore the area's vanishing prairies – a flock of goats.

Invasive plants have been causing problems on local farms for years. But now, Welty Environmental Center wants to turn it back into what nature originally had planned, a prairie land, so they hired in some extra hooves to help.

"We could use fire, chemicals and construction equipment or we could just have the goats do it for us," Mark Spreitzer, Welty Environmental Center Board President said.

The goats go after wild parsnip, poison ivy and other invasive plants. Unlike humans, the plants cannot harm the goats, the center says.

It’s a job humans could do, but it’s much cheaper to use goats. Plus, the creatures seem to enjoy it.

For two weeks, 40 goats on loan from the Green Goat herd will work seven days a week, almost 24 hours a day, to clear this land of the unwanted vegetation.

