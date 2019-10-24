'Golden Girls' puppet parody coming to the Overture

A puppet parody will take audiences back to 1985 at the Overture Center for the Arts in November.

The Overture says "That Golden Girls Show!" is an Off-Broadway puppet show that parodies the famed NBC sitcom classic, "The Golden Girls."

The show will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m.

The cast includes Casey Andrews as Dorothy, Ashley Brooke as Sophia, Meggie Doyle as Rose, and Erin Ulman as Blanche.

"From Sophia's get-rich-quick schemes to Rose's tales from St. Olaf, Blanche's insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth and Dorothy's daily struggle to make sense of her life, devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami," an Overture press release said. "For the first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of that television series."

A preshow event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 3 in Overture's Promenade Hall, starting at 12:30 p.m. The party will feature "a decked-out lanai with games and plenty of photo ops, as well as "Golden Girls" themed drag performances...Delicious and saucy brunch food, cheesecake and boozy drinks will be for sale."

Sunday ticketholders are also invited to a free post-show "meet the artist" event with a brief Q&A session in the theater with the artists.

