Golf continues to grow for courses in their first month reopened

A beautiful weekend in Wisconsin did not just lead to a perfect few days for golf, but also marked one month since golf courses have reopened, with increased business compared to years past.

"People are excited to get on the goal course. I think everybody is eager to get outside and be able to enjoy the outside." said Shaun Finley, who is the Director of Golf & Operations at The Oaks in Cottage Grove.

"They feel like they're coming somewhere they know they can do something safely and feel assured that they're not exposing themselves to anything unnecessary.."

Finley credits the boom in business to his staff's effort for the course to make it through a tough time and also seeing many golfers return to the game.

"It's shown us as a staff that we pushed through an extremely difficult time and just to see the overwhelming support from golfers, it shows that their passion and support is there. It's also been nice to see a lot of people that maybe haven't played in the last four, five years, 10+ years and it's been exciting to see them pick up a club again."

The Oaks reopened their driving range and has allowed golf carts to be used again as well. They will continue to implemented spaced out spots on the range for social distancing while also allowing single-use golf carts if they're requested for the "foreseeable future".

""I don't think it's something that's going to change with a flip of a switch, it's going to be something that's will take time. We're going to do our best to make sure that even for those, after some of those guidelines get lifted, if somebody still wants a single-rider golf cart, hopefully we'll still be able to accommodate that. We're sympathetic to everybody's needs and we want to make sure that everybody when they come here, they feel safe doing so."

