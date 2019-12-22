Golf course open days before Christmas to celebrate warm temps

With temperatures rising into the 50s, The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove hosted their first Ugly Christmas Sweater Scramble on Sunday to celebrate the unseasonably warm temperatures.

The course's owner, Jessica Grady, said they started putting everything together Monday night after looking at the weekend forecast.

Grady said they thought they should take the risk and hold an event the weekend before Christmas, but they did not expect a huge response. However, about 130 golfers showed up to spend some time on the greens—almost as many golfers as the course can hold.

Many golfers said they have never been out this late in the season.

"I know for sure this is my latest time getting out here. Last year, we got to golf the Saturday or the weekend after Thanksgiving and we were pretty excited about that but certainly never this close to Christmas in Wisconsin," said Jason Becker, a golfer from Stoughton.

Becker was golfing with a few of his friends, and one said the weather southern Wisconsin got this weekend was a huge contrast from further north.

"I think it's crazy because last Sunday, I went up to Mercer, Wisconsin, and I was out snowmobiling for five hours so this Sunday, I'm golfing, it's just different," said Rocky France.

Grady said the warmer temperatures are a blessing for her family-owned business.

"We really needed this, we needed this warm up, because the end of October and almost all of November was really just a bust," she said.

After the snow and cold weather in October and November, Grady thought she might have to cut the season short, but this weekend was the financial boost she needed.

The Oaks will be open to golfers Monday and again from Thursday through Sunday. The course will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.