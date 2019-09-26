Golfer has golf bag stolen, with reminder of late grandson inside

After a round of golf and dinner with family on Friday night, Fritz Meierdirk returned to his golf cart to find his golf bag missing, and with it, something even more special to him than his new clubs.

"First thing you're just a little bit dumbfounded because of course this doesn't happen in a small community like this," Meierdirk said.

Meierdirk said he's been golfing at Portage Country Club, where his clubs went missing, for years, and nothing like this has ever happened to him. He said he's parked his golf cart outside while having dinner many times before.

His unique golf bag, with camouflage print, was stolen, along with the new clubs he bought for this golf season. However, it's a ball marker inside the bag that he really wants back.

"It's in memory of my grandson that passed four years ago," he said. "That's the heartbreaking part of it. The clubs can be replaced, this token can't be replaced."

Meierdirk's grandson, Beckham, passed away four years ago, due to heart problems. Meierdirk's sister, Sam Hosig, had tokens made for the family to serve as a reminder of Beckham. The tokens have Beckham's name engraved in them, as well as a dove, which Meierdirk said represents Beckham flying up to heaven.

"I wanted to have something for his family to always have a part of him, just to know that he is there, that he's always with them somehow or another," said Hosig.

Hosig gave out the tokens at Beckham's funeral, which Meierdirk had used as a ball marker.

"If you don't golf, or you don't realize, you might laugh, but it's just keeping a piece of him alive," said Meierdirk.

Meierdirk said he has already been in contact with the sheriff's department, and that the golf club has been helpful in spreading the news of the missing bag.

Now, he says that even if he doesn't get the bag back, if the thief could place the ball marker in an envelope, and send it to Portage Country Club, that would be more than enough.