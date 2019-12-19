Golfers get early present from Odana Hills Golf Course

Warm weather is allowing golfers to hit the links at Odana Hills Golf Course for the latest open for any City of Madison Golf Course.

The course will be open Friday through Monday beginning at 9 a.m. each day. Golfers can only walk on the course.

NBC15 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Shortino predicts temperatures in the 40s over the weekend and temperatures will be in the low 40s on Christmas Day.

Prices at Odana Hills $10 for nine holes, $20 for 18 holes, and $5 for all you can play for Season Pass members.

Madison Parks spokeswoman Ann Shea said Dec. 20 through 23 is officially the latest any of the city courses have opened. She said records dating back to 1970s indicate the latest previous opening was Dec. 12.