Good Samaritan and MPD K-9 play big parts in robbery investigation

A Good Samaritan helped thwart two thieves’ escape over the weekend while a Madison Police Department K-9 sniffed out the pilfered $800 welder hidden in a snow pile.

According to MPD’s incident report, two suspects took the welder from the Northern Tool and Equipment, at 2118 W. Beltline Highway. They also allegedly kicked and shoved an employee who tried to intervene.

The suspects apparently had planned to flee in a getaway car – but, they didn’t count on a concerned citizen getting in their way. MPD spokesperson Joel Despain said the individual saw what was happening and realized he could use his vehicle to block their car’s escape route. Doing so, he left the car penned in and the getaway driver stranded.

The thieves abandoned the vehicle and the driver and took off running, Despain continued. They tried hiding the welder in a snow mound, seemingly expecting to come back and get it later. That plan fell through, though, with a little help from K-9 Bowie’s super sniffer which tracked it down to a wooded area off the W. Beltline Highway.

The suspects were not found, however. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video and trying to identify them, Despain said.

He noted that the getaway driver has been cooperating with their efforts. He hadn’t tried to run and was reportedly very apologetic about the incident, saying he didn’t know the other suspects well. He said one of them had offered to pay him for a ride to get some food.

