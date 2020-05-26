Good Samaritan chases down suspect accused of peering into homes

A man accused of peering into homes on Madison’s Near East side late Monday night was arrested after being chased down by someone who says he caught the suspect in the act.

The witness told investigators, he and his wife spotted the man, identified as Brian Lins, around 11:30 p.m. looking through windows in the 2000 block of Elka Lane.

The man, who was not identified, chased Lins through several backyards and over fences before finally catching him, according to the Madison Police Department’s incident report. The husband held onto Lins until officers arrived on the scene.

Lins was booked into the Dane County jail on a count of disorderly conduct and a parole violation.

