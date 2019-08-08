Good Samaritans given awards for their help saving occupants in house fire

A pair of grandparents and their grandchildren are alive in Edgerton, thanks to four fasting-acting strangers who got them out of a burning building.

Gould and Oren noticed no one was outside, so they began blaring on their horn to awake any people inside. Instead, that got the attention of two neighbors, who ran inside and rescued the five sleeping occupants.

On Thursday the two women and two men were given community service awards, the “Meritorious Community Service Award.”

On July 5 Natalie Gould and Ashlyn Oren were driving in the town of Fulton when they spotted a glow in a subdivision. Instead of driving on, they decided to go investigate.

When they arrived, they found a house consumed by flames on Meadow Drive. Acting quickly they called 911, alerting Edgerton Fire Department.

Gould and Oren noticed no one was outside, so they began blaring on their horn to awake any people inside. Instead, that got the attention of two neighbors, who ran inside and rescued the five sleeping occupants.

