'It just blew me away': Good Samaritans return woman's lost wallet

Two Good Samaritans went above and beyond for a complete stranger, tracking a woman down to return her lost wallet.

Marla Buchanan spent her Sunday shopping at Goodwill and Home Depot.

"I decided to go to Home Depot to get some plants for my balcony," she said.

Buchanan said she took her time shopping, but when she got to checkout, she realized her wallet was gone.

"The store employees helped me look around but it was to no avail," she remembered.

Buchanan even retraced her steps all the way back to Goodwill but found nothing. She remembers thinking, "Oh well I'm going to have to take Monday off, go to the DMV, go to the bank."

However, 30 minutes after she got home, her doorbell rang. Buchanan opened her door to find a stranger standing there with her wallet.

"It just blew me away that anybody would go out of their way, especially now," Buchanan said.

Earlier that day, Marco Rodriguez and his son also shopped at Goodwill. The two found Buchanan's wallet in the parking lot.

"We found the person on Facebook so we sent her a Messenger message and she never replied," Rodriguez explained.

When he got home, Rodriguez gave the wallet to his roommate Tom.

"Tom went the extra mile," Rodriguez said. "I think he went to her old house, the old address that was on her driver's license and then from there, went online."

Tom managed to track Buchanan down and personally returned the wallet.

"He was almost crying, he was so happy," Rodriguez remembered. Buchanan said she started crying too when Tom came to her door.

Rodriguez insists he and Tom just did the right thing, but for Buchanan, it was more than she could have hoped for.

"His act restored my faith in humanity, especially during these times," Buchanan said.