Good Shepherd Church preps for free Thanksgiving dinner for hundreds

Volunteers at a Madison church are gearing up to serve 500 people on Thanksgiving Day.

They spent hours Wednesday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, on Madison's west side, carving turkeys and getting all of the trimmings ready.

"It’s kind of nice to help other people, so I just thought it would be a good way to spend the first day on thanksgiving break and so coming in helping everyone else is kind of nice," one volunteer, Josh Grebel told NBC15..

Two hundred people have committed countless hours over the next three days to getting all of the food ready, including roasting 24 turkeys.

"It's a wonderful thing to see the diversity in Madison when it is given an opportunity to come together and you walk into our Fellowship Hall on Thanksgiving and it is a cornucopia of people all ages and genders and colors and classes and creeds that t come together to share a meal," Pastor Joe Brosious said.

This is the 25th year the church has offered the meal. If you'd like to enjoy some, you can stop by Good Shepherd Church, 5701 Raymond Rd., at the intersection of Whitney Way and Raymond Road, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.. on Thursday.

It's free and open to everyone.