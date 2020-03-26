Good hygiene during COVID-19 may leave skin dry

Constant handwashing and using hand sanitizer to keep the coronavirus away is causing skin to become chapped or cracked.

UW Health suggests applying a moisturizer instead of a hand lotion after washing hands.

:Anytime your skin gets dried and cracked, that kind of separates the skin cells that help maintain a healthy barrier," said Apple Bodemer, UW Health dermatologist. "When that barrier is compromised, it's much easier for irritants and allergens to get into the skin and cause problems like itching or rashes."

Doctors say soap that creates suds tends to dry out skin more than others, but it's also the most effective in killing germs.