Goodman Community Center looking for help with its Thanksgiving Basket Drive

The Goodman Community Center on Madison's east side has been giving Thanksgiving baskets filled with all the necessities for a holiday meal to those in need for 31 years, but this year, they need some help to reach their goal.

The center aims to deliver 4,000 baskets by Monday, but are looking for more food donations. Things like canned fruit, broth, gravy, and cranberry sauce is still needed.

"When you struggle to afford groceries to put adequate and healthy meals on the table on a weekly basis, having an extra $70 to $100 to buy all the trimmings that you need for the typical feast that we've all come to know, it's just simply not an option," Goodman Community Center's Corporate Giving Manager Jon Lica said. "So to have the opportunity to have everything taken care of, to not worry, to be able to tell your children that they're going to have a wonderful Thanksgiving, it really means the world to these families."

You can find the food and supplies the Goodman Community Center still needs, and a link to donate by clicking here.

Food donations can be dropped off in person at the Goodman Community Center at 149 Waubesa Street.