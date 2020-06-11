Goodman Pool to open early next month

Even with the coronavirus pandemic extending into summer, Goodman Pool will be opening early next month, Madison Parks announced Thursday, adding that health concerns will require some changes.

“While the traditional pool experience will look a bit different, we appreciate the community's patience and understanding as staff work through the details to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit,” the agency’s Facebook post read.

No official opening date has been set yet.

Madison Parks explained it needed to work out what safety measures it would need to implement and take budget considerations into account before making the announcement.

As NBC15’s Amelia Jones reported Thursday morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found no evidence that coronavirus spreads through water in pools, hot tubs, or water playgrounds.

A UW expert in virology even went as far as to call chlorine one of the best ways to kill viruses. You can find more pool safety tips from experts here.

Scholarships

The Madison Parks Foundation is also announcing $40,000 worth of pool admission scholarships to help people hit the pool. Information on the scholarships is available here.

It notes the impacts of COVID-19 have led to decreased support for the pool and it is asking businesses and individuals to consider donating as well to keep the pool inclusive and accessible to everyone.

More information on donations can be found here.