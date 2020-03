Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin will be closing store locations to shoppers until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fort Atkinson, Middleton, Stoughton and Sun Prairie locations will close at 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to the release.

The remaining eight stores will operate through 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 22. Donations will still be accepted at all locations during limited hours, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, according to the release.