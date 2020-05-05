Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin reopens donation centers

Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin is once again collecting donations, and now, they are accepting food donations at all donation centers too.

The organization said it safely reopened donation centers, with contactless donation options, following the most recent Safer at Home order allowing for additional businesses to offer curbside services.

Goodwill SCWI is operating with limited donation center hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p .m. daily. For the safety of customers and staff, customers may remain in their vehicle or place donations in designated containers for staff to retrieve.

All donations centers are also accepting food donations. The organization said each Goodwill SCWI location partners with a local food pantry and will deliver food donations, minimizing the stops made by donors during essential trips out.

Goodwill SCWI retail stores remain closed until further notice.

CLICK HERE for location information and donation guidelines.