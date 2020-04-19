Goodwill store steps up to help families affected by Madison apartment fire

A local Goodwill store stepped up to help families affected by Saturday's apartment building fire on Madison's southwest side.

The fire left more than 70 people without a home and some personal belongings. On Sunday, the Fitchburg Goodwill opened its doors for them.

Employees coordinated with the Madison Fire Dept. Shoppers presented Red Cross vouchers at the door and could shop for whatever they needed.

"There was no question when it came to the decision. We're absolutely here for the community, and so we're all about work, we're all about helping people find whatever they need to maintain their homes, their work life, their families," said Janet DesChenes with Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin.

Staff at the Fitchburg location wore masks and gloves, encouraging social distancing. However, all Goodwill stores are still closed to other shoppers during the pandemic and are advising people not to drop off donations.

