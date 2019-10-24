Google Maps users will soon be able to see speed traps

We’ve all had that feeling of cruising down the open road, but then all of a sudden, you find yourself slamming on the brakes when you see a police cruiser hiding on the side.

Regardless of whether you get pulled over or not, it typically gets your adrenaline pumping. Now though, you might have an easier way of knowing where an officer is before you get close.

This is similar to Waze. One feature is that the map will tell you the location of police. The good news for drivers is that other people on the road will be able to add speed traps in the area, so you will know if an officer is in the area you are traveling.

This, of course, could spark some controversy. Some law enforcement agencies have reportedly said it would get in the way of an officer's ability to find drunk drivers and get them off the road. Google has reportedly said it encourages people to be more careful.