Google opens new Madison office, expands to over 100 local employees

Google officially opened its new office in Madison Friday.

The occasion marks Google’s expansion in Wisconsin’s capital, from a mere three employees in 2007 to over 100 today.

The new office is located on East Washington Avenue in the heart of the city.

In a release, Google says that the Madison office will focus mainly on the development of hardware and software that power the multinational company’s data centers.

Jeff Naughton, Principal Scientist and Google Madison Site Lead, says Google can thank the UW-Madison for the office’s growth.

“The connection has created a strong pipeline of talent that has allowed us to create more jobs here,” Naughton says.

On the same day, Google kicked off a partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, to help teens become digital savvy and enter the workforce on a surer footing.

“Boys & Girls Clubs offer transformative opportunities around life and career readiness to millions of youth nationwide, and research shows what we offer is working,” said Michael Johnson, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, in a release.

“Club mentors, programs, and experiences like this partnership with Google, continue to set our teens up for success,” Johnson said.

