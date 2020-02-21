Gordmans to close Madison location

The Gordmans department store in Madison will soon shutter its doors for good.

Its parent company, Stage Stores, confirmed to NBC15 News that the East Towne Mall location is on the chopping block. However, they did not say exactly when the store will close for the final time.

The store in Kenosha is slated to close as well. That leaves the Mukwanago and Prairie du Chien locations as the only ones remaining in southern Wisconsin.

While Stage did not confirm how many stores would be shut down, NBC15 sister-stations are also reporting their local stores will be closing as well.