Gorham St. near James Madison Park closed due to protest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- Madison police say Gorham Street near James Madison Park is closed due to a protest Friday afternoon.
Police ask that you choose alternative routes.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- Madison police say Gorham Street near James Madison Park is closed due to a protest Friday afternoon.
Police ask that you choose alternative routes.
Gorham Street near James Madison Park is closed due to protest. Please choose alternative routes, and thank you for your patience.— Madison Police (@madisonpolice) June 5, 2020