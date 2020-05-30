Gov. Evers authorizes Wisconsin National Guard to assist Milwaukee police

Gov. Tony Evers has authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to assist Milwaukee police dealing with looters and "agitators" disrupting peaceful George Floyd protests.

According to a statement Saturday, the governor has ordered members of the Wisconsin National Guard into active duty effective immediately.

At least 125 Guard members will be immediately deployed to Milwaukee to assist local police. Any additional members will require direct verbal authorization from the governor, according to the statement.

The governor says that Guard members will only be allowed to provide support to local law enforcement and to protect critical infrastructure, such as utilities, fire stations and cultural institutions.

The guard will not be used to impede protesters or interfere with the media’s ability to report.

According to a statement from Gov. Evers, County Executive Crowley, and Mayor Barrett:



“It is critical that people are able to peacefully express their anger and frustration about systemic racism and injustice, in Milwaukee, the State of Wisconsin, and our Nation. This limited authorization of citizen soldiers from the Wisconsin National Guard will help protect people who are exercising their First Amendment rights and ensure the safety of the public.”

