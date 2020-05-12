Gov. Evers: $1.9 billion CARES Act plan to be announced within 'a day or two'

Gov. Tony Evers says he is within a day or two of announcing how Wisconsin will use $1.9 billion in direct assistance from the CARES Act.

During an interview on the dairy podcast “The Dairy Signal," the governor said that his administration will be ready "within a day or two" to announce a plan laying out how the money will be spent to help Wisconsin industries and communities.

Evers said helping Wisconsin's dairy and agriculture industries will be a priority in that plan.

"Although it won't be enough to make everybody a whole, I believe there is an opportunity to provide some direct aid to farmers through the CARES funding that was provided to Wisconsin. And working with that group, and representatives from a diverse cross section of farm groups to develop details of such a program," Evers said.

Wisconsin received a total of about $2 billion in the CARES Act. About $100 million has been already directed to Milwaukee and Dane counties, and so the rest will be included in the plan he expects to announce this week.

In April, Wisconsin farm organizations asked the governor for as much as $50 million to help farmers struggling amid the pandemic.

"We believe that, once we got to a good point around the issue of safety, that that will help rural Wisconsin. It isn't necessarily dairy-related or agriculture-related, but it is rural related: every small town I've lived in always have has a handful of retail businesses that sell anything from CBD oil to toys and everything in between," Gov. Evers said on Tuesday's podcast.