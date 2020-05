Gov. Evers calls people to wear their face masks: "It isn’t hard to do"

Gov. Tony Evers continued to call Wisconsinites to wear masks while out in public during his Democratic Radio Address Thursday.

According to a transcription of Evers' address:

Here in Wisconsin, we look out for our neighbors.

One of the most important things you can do to help others right now is to wear a mask or other face covering in public.

Wearing a face mask isn’t a political statement. It shouldn’t be controversial, and it isn’t hard to do.

Wearing a mask in public is simple and necessary, and it can help keep our neighbors safe.

Every day, healthcare workers like my daughter, grocery store workers, first responders, childcare workers, and so many others, don’t have the luxury of taking a mask off throughout their workday or choosing when or how to wear one at all.

Some even have to wear masks and PPE for 12-hour shifts.

We need these folks to stay healthy so that they can continue to do their good work safely and they need us to help them stay safe by limiting the spread of this virus.

So, let’s all do our part to help those on the frontlines by staying safer at home and wearing masks whenever we go out.

We’re all in this together and we are going to get through this together by maintaining those values to help keep our friends, neighbors, loved ones, and communities healthy and safe."