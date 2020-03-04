Gov. Evers: $75M in transportation grants across Wis.

More than 150 Wisconsin communities will receive grant awards from the Multimodal Local Supplement (MLS) — a one-time $75 million funding program for local transportation projects — Gov. Tony Evers announced on Wednesday.

Statewide, the 152 communities includes 84 towns, 34 cities and villages, and 34 counties will receive funding from the program. The 152 projects were funded in nearly all of Wisconsin's 72 counties, according to the announcement.

"No matter where you go in Wisconsin, folks can all agree that we need to fix our crumbling roads. These newly funded projects are going to impact folks all across our state, improving safety, connectivity, and economic growth in each community,” Gov. Evers said. “I am proud of the work we did through the budget to get this done as communities from the town of Port Wing to the village of Cassville, to Kenosha County will see these benefits.”

Through the MLS program, County Highway M will receive $1 million toward widening and improving the road, adding sidewalks, bike lanes and a controlled pedestrian crossing. Work is expected to start shortly on the selected projects. A map of approved projects is available here and a full list of the projects selected is available on the WisDOT website here.

“This project will make a real difference in a lot of people's lives every single day,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “Kids will be able to walk and bike safely to school, it will reduce rush hour congestion, and it will provide businesses along this corridor a welcome economic boost.”

The MLS program was designed to allow communities to prioritize their transportation needs and submit projects ranging from roads and bridges to harbors and railroads, to transit equipment and pedestrian and bicycle accommodations, according to the announcement on Wednesday.

Over 1,600 applications were received, largely for road projects. Local government officials attributed the large number of applications both to the need and to the streamlined application design of the MLS program, according to the announcement.

In January and February, three separate committees of local representatives from counties, cities, villages and towns met to review the applications. While the program allowed up to 90 percent state funding to any project, the committee chose to increase the local match in order to spread the funds as widely as possible, according to the announcement.