Gov. Evers: Beaver Dam Commerce Park ready for business

Governor Tony Evers announced the Beaver Dam Commerce Park is ready for development.

Evers announced Thursday the industrial site was certified ready by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation's (WEDC) Certified in Wisconsin Program.

“I've said all along that we have to take a 72-county approach to economic development in Wisconsin to ensure that communities throughout our state are able to be successful,” said Evers. “Today's announcement is critically important for our state and families in the Beaver Dam area.”

The commerce park is located by U.S. Highway 151 at Hemlock Road and County Highways A and W.

According to Evers, it is one of Wisconsin’s largest available industrial sites.The Beaver Dam Commerce Park includes 350 acres of land available for development. 280 of those acres is certified by WEDC.

“The Certified In Wisconsin Program provides businesses looking to locate in a community assurances that a site has already received critical local approvals,” said Mark R. Hogan, secretary and CEO of WEDC, the state’s lead economic development organization. “We are pleased to add the Beaver Dam Commerce Park to the list of industrial sites that are ready for relocating and expanding businesses.”

Alliant Energy holds the option on the properties that make up the Beaver Dam Commerce Park. Once development begins, the company will transfer the options to the Beaver Dam Area Development Corporation, who will execute the purchase of the land and the development of the site.

Beaver Dam Mayor Rebecca Glewen thanked Alliant Energy for the opportunity to bring potential new businesses and residents to her city.

“Beaver Dam has focused on creating a community that appeals to the urban workforce, offering a low crime rate, great schools, theater, arts and music, as well as varied opportunities for outdoor recreation," said Glewen. "We are confident that Beaver Dam will be a great option not only for new business development but for recruiting skilled workers, as individuals from Madison, Milwaukee, Chicago and beyond look for attractive, affordable options to live, work and play."