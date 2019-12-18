Gov. Evers: Wisconsin will continue to welcome refugees

Gov. Tony Evers announced Wisconsin will continue to welcome refugees into the state after an executive order was issued by President Donald Trump.

Evers sent a letter to the U.S. Department of State on Wednesday.

“In Wisconsin, we believe in kindness, respect, empathy, and compassion—those are our Wisconsin values,” said Evers. “I am disappointed by the Trump Administration's overly cumbersome and inappropriate process for those involved in resettlement, but the state of Wisconsin will continue to proudly welcome those seeking refuge into our communities and our state.”

The full letter can be found here.

President Trump’s executive order grants local governments the authority to reject taking in refugees.