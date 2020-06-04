Gov. Evers addresses George Floyd’s death and the impact on Wisconsin

Governor Evers is sharing reaction to George Floyd's death and the impact in Wisconsin. Evers says he supports the peaceful protests calling for change and spoke about racial injustice in Wisconsin.

"George Floyd's death and the lives taken before him are symptomatic of a disease we've failed to adequately treat for four centuries. Racism has never really gone away. it has only manifested itself in different ways," said Evers.

He says these different ways include, incarceration rates, health disparities, wage and housing gaps, transportation, education, and equity. Governor Evers says it is a step in the right direction that all the officers involved in Floyd’s death have been charged with a crime.

Evers says he's working with other leaders toward systemic change to address racism in Wisconsin. He said this includes urging lawmakers to pass police use of force reform.

As we continue to see Wisconsinites exercise their first amendment right by protesting, health officials are reminding them to do it safely. While DHS says COVID-19 is still a threat, Secretary Designee Andrea Palm says protecting health and wellness means speaking out against racism.

"The challenges we face today go beyond COVID-19. We cannot ignore the tragedy of George Floyd's death and the outpouring of grief and understandable anger that followed,” said Palm.

During Wednesday’s DHS briefing alongside the governor, Palm said racism has no place in our society. “Please if you plan to protest...do it as safely as you can. Wear a mask, stand six feet apart and wash your hands whenever you can," she said. There has been widespread concern among health officials nationwide that the continued protests could cause a second wave of COVID-19 infections. Officials say in the coming weeks, the data will show if this is true.

