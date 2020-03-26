Gov. Evers' administration gives guidance for businesses during COVID-19

Businesses are receiving guidance about business interruption insurance, and business loans and grants from the governor’s administration.

A guidance was issued on Thursday from the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) and grants from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

“This is an extremely difficult time for so many small business owners, restaurants, childcare centers, and others that have been hurt by this pandemic. Many are already making heartbreaking decisions about whether to lay off staff or close their doors for good,” said Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable.

Afable recommends business owners to check their policy to see what is covered. They should then talk to their insurance agent or company about their coverage. If there are any remaining questions on whether or not losses related to COVID-19 are covered, they should file a claim with their insurer.

“COVID-19 has presented unprecedented challenges to Wisconsin businesses, but they will not face those challenges alone,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “Our office will continue to coordinate with state and federal agencies and offer whatever assistance we can to help businesses weather this pandemic.”

Frequently asked questions on business interruption can be found on the OCI website.

If anyone believes they have been improperly denied coverage, they can file a complaint here.

