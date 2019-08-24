Gov. Evers and First Lady play pickleball with the people

Gov. Tony Evers and the First Lady spent Saturday morning playing pickleball with their fellow enthusiasts.

Gov. Evers and First Lady play pickleball

Several pickleball courts have been added in the last year to the Wyndham Hills Community Park in Sun Prairie. A growing sport in Dane County and elsewhere, an organizer said that more than 100 people came to play and watch.

The governor said that he and his wife sometimes play together. He added, “Every once in a while, charitably, (she) lets me win. She wins about 80 to 90 percent of the time.”