First two deaths from COVID-19 reported in Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers has announced that two people have died from the coronvirus - the first deaths so far in Wisconsin.

The first death was a male in his 50s from Fond Du Lac County, and the second death was a male in his 90s from Ozaukee County, according to the governor.

“Our hearts go out to all the loved ones affected by these deaths, and to all those suffering from this virus,” said Evers in the release.

“We are committed to fighting the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and I want to recognize the hard work and bravery of our nurses, doctors, state health officials, and all those on the front lines in the effort to save lives. Together we will get through this historic health challenge," according to the governor.

The Department of Health Services reports that the number of positive cases in the state increased to 155 on Thursday. That number does include the one individual in Dane County, who has recovered.

Testing for COVID-19 is being done through both the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene at the UW–Madison and at the City of Milwaukee Health Department. Private labs across the state are also testing.

The governor said that because of test shortages, tests for coronavirus are being reserved for those who may be critically ill, as well as healthcare workers on the front lines of the outbreak.

Gov. Evers declared a state of emergency on March 12, giving the DHS more resources to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

Health officials ask people to follow several steps in order to avoid getting sick or spreading the coronavirus.

- Frequent and thorough handwashing.

- Covering coughs and sneezes.

- Avoiding touching your face.

- Staying home when able.

- Avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people

- Practicing social distancing.

Number of confirmed cases by county:

Wisconsin County / Total Cases as of 3/19/2020

Bayfield 1

Brown* 2

Calumet 1

Columbia 4

Dane* 27

Eau Claire 1

Fond du Lac 14

Kenosha* 4

La Crosse 2

Milwaukee* 62

Outagamie 1

Ozaukee 3

Pierce 1

Racine 3

Sauk 1

Sheboygan 6

Walworth 2

Washington 2

Waukesha 12

Winnebago 5

Wood 1

Total 155

* An asterisk indicates community spread has been identified.

