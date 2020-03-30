Gov. Evers announces partnership to increase COVID-19 lab testing

Governor Tony Evers announced a public-private partnership on Monday to increase COVID-19 testing capacity for Wisconsin laboratories.

UW Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Promega and Exact Sciences will now work alongside Wisconsin Clinical Lab Network to share resources and technology to increase testing capabilities.

“We’ll do hundreds of tests this week, next week we plan to keep increasing. Eventually we will do thousands of tests, and then tens of thousands of tests so that we can support the significant demand that is not only occurring right now, but is going to occur over time,” says Kevin Conroy, CEO of Exact Sciences.

Each company involved in the partnership will bring a different skill set to the testing need, as experts work to expedite the process at a whole.

“With labs that have already collected samples of patients, but there’s a back log and they need to get those tests performed, they would send those samples to us. And then we would run those samples,” Conroy explains via a FaceTime interview.

In contrast to physically performing the tests, Wisconsin company Promega provides reagents for COVID-19 testing analysis.

“[Scientists] have different chemistries that you want to add into a testing component, which we call them reagents, and we provide those reagents to different lab testing facilities so they can run their diagnostic tests,” says Sara Mann, general manager for the North American branch of Promega. “We’ve really been working with [clients], again from a consultative perspective, trying to make sure that we understand what equipment they have for testing and what pieces of materials and what reagents that we can provide.”

Right now, the Wisconsin Clinical Lab Network averages between 1,500 and 2,000 COVID-19 tests per day. This new initiative is expected to double that number as more tests and supplies become available.

“The demand is, again, far outpacing what supplies we have globally. So what we’ve been talking about is ways that we can meet the needs of our community and then definitely looking at expanding that, for this particular task force,” Mann tells NBC15 News. “The fact that we’re all working together to address one common need has been a really valuable partnership, and we all bring different levels of expertise and collaboration to the group so that we can really make sure that our labs can get up and running.”

Experts remind patients who are seeking a COVID-19 tests, they are still required to receive an order from a doctor. The labs are not testing sites for the public.

