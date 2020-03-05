Gov. Evers appoints social services leader to UW regents board

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed the leader of a social services organization to fill an open spot on the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents.

Evers announced Thursday that he has selected Hector Colon, president and CEO of Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, to replace Gerald Whitburn.

Lutheran Social Services helps people with adoptions and foster care, helps settle refugees and helps the homeless find housing.

Whitburn resigned in January without explanation.

Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker appointed him to the Board of Regents in 2011 and again in 2018. His term would have ended in May 2025.

