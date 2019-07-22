Gov. Evers declares "Aviation Week" in Wisconsin

Governor Tony Evers signed a proclamation declaring July 22-28 as "Aviation Week" in Wisconsin.

"The World's Greatest Aviation Celebration," AirVenture Oshkosh runs the entire week. Nearly 600,000 people and 10,000 aircraft are expected to generate more than $170 million in sales. The air show is celebrating its 50th consecutive year in Oshkosh.

According to the proclamation signed on Monday, there are 132 public-use airports in the state providing access to six million travelers, and more than 106 million pounds of cargo in 2018.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation invested more than $75 million for airport development and safety projects in 2018. The Fly Wisconsin Airport Passport Program helped develop pilot skills for more than 1,200 pilots across the world.

NBC15 will be Road Trippin' at AirVenture on Friday.

To read the full proclamation, click here

