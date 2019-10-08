Gov. Evers declares Indigenous Peoples' Day in Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers has declared the second Monday in October Indigenous Peoples' Day in Wisconsin.

The governor signed the executive order Tuesday at Indian Community School in Franklin.

“Through this executive order, we recognize and appreciate our tribal nations and Indigenous people and their resilience, wisdom, and the contributions they make to our state," said Gov. Evers. “Native Americans in Wisconsin and throughout our country have suffered unjust treatment—often at the hands of our government—and today is about recognizing that Wisconsin would not be all that it is without Indigenous people.”

Both Gov. Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes encourage Wisconsin businesses, organizations, public institutions and local governments to recognize, celebrate and cultivate strong relationships with Wisconsin Native Nations.

The second Monday of October is also federally recognized as Columbus Day.

Wisconsin state law observes explorer Christopher Columbus' birthday on Oct. 12. If the day falls on a Saturday or Sunday, it is to be observed on a school day immediately preceding or following Oct. 12.

Some states and cities in the U.S. have moved away from observing Columbus Day such as Florida, Hawaii, Alaska and South Dakota, and replaced it with various celebrations of Indigenous Peoples' Day.

This is because some Native Americans and other groups say Columbus' arrival in the Americas brought violence and hardship onto Indigenous people.