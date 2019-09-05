Gov. Evers declares September Preparedness Month in Wisconsin

Governor Tony Evers declared September Preparedness Month across the state. This goes along with National Preparedness Month. ReadyWisconsin offers four tips and suggestions for people to consider during the month of September:

Prepare financially for a disaster

-Review your insurance policy to make sure you have adequate coverage for your home and other property. Remember that most policies do not cover flood damage, which will typically require its own policy.

-Have copies of important financial and personal documents in a safe location. Create digital backups that can be stored online in a secure account.

-Build up your savings. During a disaster, you may need a reserve of money available if you are forced to leave your home, are unable to work, or are waiting for an insurance payment.

Create or update your disaster plans

-Write a family emergency plan in the event a disaster or emergency forces you to remain at home for several days, or if you were forced to leave the area quickly. Practice the plan.

-Create a family communications plan, which includes important contacts to notify in an emergency. Be sure to include an out-of-town contact, such as a family member or close friend.

-Make a disaster kit that includes key supplies, such as water, non-perishable foods, a first aid kit, and any medications you are taking. Don’t forget to include supplies for your pets!

Teach children about preparedness

-Talk to your children about what to do during an emergency at home, school, or when they are away. Make sure they know who to contact and identify a safe meeting place.

-Many schools in Wisconsin offer the Student Tools for Emergency Planning (STEP) program to 5th grade students. If you have a child in 5th grade, ask their teacher to register for this free program offered by ReadyWisconsin, which teaches students about the important of preparing for disasters. Find out more at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov/step/.

-Update your contact information at your child’s school and designate a backup emergency contact who is authorized to pick your child up if needed.

Prepare your community for a disaster

-Identify the types of disasters that are most likely to affect your community and the resources that would be available to respond to them.

-Get involved with local volunteer organizations that may be able to aid your community during a disaster.

-If you are disabled or have other special needs, identify and contact community resources that are available in your area. Many organizations maintain lists of people who may need help during a disaster.

For more information, visit ReadyWisconsin.