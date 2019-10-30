Gov. Evers declares energy emergency in Wisconsin

Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order declaring an energy emergency in Wisconsin.

“Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites depend on propane to heat their homes and right now farmers are depending on it to dry their corn,” said Evers. “Ensuring that we get propane to these folks is critical for the health, safety, welfare, and economic well-being of Wisconsinites across our state.”

According to Evers, a late corn harvest and sudden cold snap increased the demand for propane across Wisconsin and the Midwest. The executive order will allow a faster delivery of petroleum products throughout the state.