Gov. Evers declares public health emergency for COVID-19

A public health emergency was declared by Governor Tony Evers in response to new cases of the coronavirus.

(AP photo/Scott Bauer)

Thursday’s declaration will direct the Department of Health Services to use all the resources necessary to respond and contain the outbreak.

Just this week Wisconsin had five new cases of COVID-19.

“This can be a frightening time, but our state has incredible health professionals who are working to contain the spread,” said Evers. “We cannot do this alone, we need all hands on deck to protect the public from COVID-19.”

DHS will be able to purchase, store, or distribute appropriate medications, regardless of insurance or other health coverage, as needed to respond to the emergency.

The declaration also authorizes state funds to support local health departments with costs related to isolation and quarantine, as well as the use of the Wisconsin National Guard.

“We have been working aggressively to slow the spread of COVID-19, and this declaration allows us to get the resources we need to continue to be proactive when it comes to protecting Wisconsinites,” said Evers.

