Gov. Evers declares state of emergency after flooding, storms

Gov. Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency in southeastern Wisconsin in the wake of severe winter storms in the region.

The governor issued an executive order Friday declaring an emergency in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties in response to the storms Jan. 10-12.

The storms caused extensive flooding along the Lake Michigan shoreline and significant infrastructure damage.

The declaration directs state agencies to help people affected by the storms and allows the National Guard's adjutant general to call troops to active duty to help local authorities as necessary.

“The damage caused by these storms has already required a tremendous response by local public safety and public works personnel,” Gov. Evers said in a release Friday.

“My executive order allows state agencies to provide any additional assistance these communities may need as they work towards their recovery," according to the governor.

CLICK HERE to read the executive order.