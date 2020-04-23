Gov. Evers delivers radio address on Badger Bounce Back Plan

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers delivered a radio address on the Badger Bounce Back Plan, saying the plan centers around the resilience of the state and its residents.

The Badger Bounce Back plan is intended to slowly reopen the state's economy in a safe way during the coronavirus pandemic. In the radio address, Evers said the plan is informed by the White House's guidelines and outlines criteria the state must meet in order to safely reopen.

"That includes increased testing and expanded lab capacity, and therefore has to have more thorough contact tracing as a result," Evers said. "It's about boxing in the virus rather than boxing in people. It includes growing our supply of personal protective equipment and bolstering our healthcare workforce and capacity."

Evers said state officials will be looking for a downward trajectory of positive COVID-19 test results as a percentage of total tests within a 14-day period.

"When the state has seen these efforts be successful, Wisconsin can begin to turn the dial to reopen our state and get our businesses and workers back on their feet," Evers said. "I hope you will join me in these efforts to stay safer at home and bounce back together."

Last week, Evers extended the state's Safer at Home order until May 26. He said the data show that Safer at Home is working, and it's estimated the order has saved at least 300 lives, and perhaps as many as 1,400 lives.