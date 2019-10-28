Gov. Evers signs executive order to create census committee

A newly created committee will be making sure all Wisconsinites complete the 2020 census.

On Monday, Governor Tony Evers issued an executive order creating the Complete Count Committee for the 2020 Census.

“Ensuring a fair and accurate count in the 2020 census is essential to the future of our state, as it determines how more than $600 billion in federal funding will be distributed and how Wisconsin’s next electoral maps will be drawn,” said Gov. Evers. “At the end of the day, the census isn't just a head count—it's about visibility, voice, and value. So we need to make sure every Wisconsinite is participating in the count and encouraging their family, friends, and neighbors to participate too.”

The committee will work to educate people on the importance of the census, develop outreach strategies to reach hard-to-count communities, and identify and reduce barriers that impede participation in the census process.

The United States Census Bureau defines hard-to-count populations as children, immigrant and refugee communities, low-income families, renters and those who do not live in traditional housing, people of color, individuals with disabilities, and rural communities. Evers said it is estimated that the hard-to-count population in Wisconsin is over 600,000.