Gov. Evers orders flags at half-staff for victims of 9/11 terror attacks

Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags across Wisconsin to fly at half-staff in honor of State Day of Service and Remembrance and the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Flags will fly at half-staff this Wednesday, Sept. 11.

According to a release from the governor’s office:

"On September 11, we reflect on our nation's grit and resilience while working to honor the legacy of those we lost and the countless heroes who responded during our time of need," Gov. Evers said. "Wisconsinites have always believed in coming together and helping our neighbors in difficult times, so it is fitting that we remember September 11 in Wisconsin through acts of service to our neighborhoods and our communities.”