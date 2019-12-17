Gov. Evers orders flags at half-staff in honor of former Oneida Nation Chairman Rick Hill

Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of former Oneida Nation Chairman Rick Hill, who passed away at 66 last Friday.

The governor signed the executive order for the flags to be flown on Wed., Dec. 18, and Thurs., Dec. 19.

“Chairman Hill leaves behind a legacy of service not only to the Oneida Tribe and Wisconsin's Native Nations, but to our entire state,” Evers said in a statement on Tuesday.

“On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, I want to extend my condolences to his family, friends, and the Oneida Nation on his sudden passing,” according to Evers.

