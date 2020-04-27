Gov. Evers praises National Guard for coronavirus response

Gov. Tony Evers is praising the Wisconsin National Guard for its continued service during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 1,000 troops are serving in direct support of the state's response. This includes additional teams that will assist in Wisconsin's efforts to increase testing capacity, as outlined by the Badger Bounce Back plan.

"From helping cruise ship passengers arrive home safely to assisting with increased testing, to helping establish alternative care facilities, the National Guard has played a critical role in the state's response to COVID-19 with hundreds of Citizen Soldiers and Airmen working on testing alone," Evers said. "We are incredibly grateful for and proud of their service to our state."

Approximately 225 troops have been mobilized to establish additional teams for testing and specimen collection across the state.