Gov. Evers proclaims September Suicide Prevention Month

Gov. Tony Evers issued a proclamation declaring September as Suicide Prevention Month and September 10th as Suicide Prevention Day throughout the State of Wisconsin.

In 2018, 886 Wisconsinites lost their lives to suicide, directly affecting many loved ones, family members, friends, coworkers, and communities.

“We have to get serious about destigmatizing mental health and suicide and start investing in much-needed mental health resources, especially for our kids at school and our farmers who are facing unprecedented economic challenges,” said Gov. Evers. “It is critically important that we all work together to reduce barriers to and shame around seeking help and raise awareness about suicide and suicide prevention across our state.”

If you or someone you know needs help, free, confidential help is available by calling 1-800-273-8255 or texting HOPELINE to 741741.