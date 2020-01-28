Gov. Evers requests FEMA storm damage assessments in SE Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency to do a preliminary damage estimate of severe winter storm and lakeshore flooding that struck southeastern Wisconsin earlier this month.

The process is the first step in determining whether Wisconsin will request a federal disaster declaration. Evers says the storm, combined with high water levels on Lake Michigan, resulted in "significant shoreline damage to public infrastructure" in southeastern Wisconsin.

Evers says doing the assessments will help determine whether communities may qualify for federal aid to help them rebuild.

The governor's office said FEMA is expected to assess damage to public infrastructure next week in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties.