Gov. Evers restricts number of children and workers at child care centers

Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the Department of Health Services to restrict the size of all child care centers in the state Wednesday.

According to a release from the governor's office, child care centers may not operate with more than 10 staff present at a time, and may not operate with more than 50 children.

The restriction goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, and will remain in affect during the public health emergency declared by Gov. Evers last week.

“This is another step forward to ensure that service continues, while protecting our child care providers who are going above and beyond their regular duties to support our families, communities, and state," according to the governor in the release.

Authorities ask that families who can take care of their children without child care centers do so at this time.

The governor's office is working with healthcare providers, child care providers and the National Guard to find other options to serve healthcare workers through on-site care.

Health care officials ask people to take steps to avoid getting coronavirus:

- Avoid social gatherings with people of all ages (including playdates and sleepovers, parties, large family dinners, visitors in your home, non-essential workers in your house);

- Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water;

- Covering coughs and sneezes;

- Avoiding touching your face; and

- Staying home when sick.