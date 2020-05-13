Evers says Wisconsin cannot let stay-at-home ruling 'undo all the work we have done'

Gov. Tony Evers says Wisconsinites "cannot let today's ruling undo all the work we have done and all the sacrifices Wisconsinites have made" following the state Supreme Court's decision to end the statewide stay-at-home order Wednesday.

According to the written statement from the governor:



“Up until now, Wisconsin was in a pretty good place in our battle against COVID-19. We had reached almost all our gating criteria. We had opened up 14,000 small businesses across the state, putting 90,000 folks back to work, and that was because of the good work of Wisconsinites across our state who banded together, stayed home, and stayed safe," said Gov. Evers. "Despite that good work, Republican legislators have convinced 4 justices to throw our state into chaos. “We cannot let today's ruling undo all the work we have done and all the sacrifices Wisconsinites have made over these past few months. We need everyone to continue doing their part to keep our families, our neighbors, and our communities safe by continuing to stay safer at home, practice social distancing, and limit travel, because folks, deadly viruses don't wait around for politicians and bureaucrats to settle their differences or promulgate rules. “This virus has killed more than 400 of our family members, friends, and neighbors and thousands more across our state are sick. I am disappointed in the decision today, but our top priority has been and will remain doing what we can and what we have to do to protect the health and safety of the people of our state. After months of unproductive posturing, I hope the folks in the Legislature are ready to do the same.”



The 4-3 Supreme Court ruling essentially reopens the state, lifting caps on the size of gatherings, allowing people to travel as they please and allowing shuttered businesses to reopen, including bars and restaurants. Local governments can still impose their own health restrictions, however. Dane County officials issued a local order minutes after the ruling came down imposing a mandate identical to now-invalidated state stay-at-home order.

Evers issued a stay-at-home order in March that closed schools and nonessential businesses. The closures battered the state economy, but Evers argued they were necessary to slow the virus’ spread. The order was supposed to lift on April 24, but Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Andrea Palm, an Evers appointee, extended it to May 26.

Wisconsin GOP leaders Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said they are "confident Wisconsin citizens are up to the task of fighting the virus" in a statement earlier Wednesday evening.