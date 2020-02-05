Gov. Evers signs bill creating firefighting foam restrictions

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has signed a Republican bill that imposes new restrictions on firefighting foam containing PFAS chemicals.

The bill prohibits the use of foam containing intentionally added PFAS except in emergency fire situations.

Firefighters will have to train with foam or other substances that don't contain the chemicals.

Foam containing PFAS could be used in testing as long as the facility has implemented state-approved containment and disposal measures to prevent releases into the environment.

The Assembly and Senate approved the bill on the same day last month. Evers signed it Wednesday.